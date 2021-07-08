Bramshill Investments LLC Has $27.42 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund comprises about 1.7% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $27,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 545,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,660 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter.

LDP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 40,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,848. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $27.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

