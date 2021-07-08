Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 20,874 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bramshill Investments LLC decreased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 89,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,089. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

