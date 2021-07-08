Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,557 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $259,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,004,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,632,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

BFAM traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,262. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,571.10 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

