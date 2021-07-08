Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.63 Million

Brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to post sales of $10.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.85 million and the highest is $11.40 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.41 million to $41.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $70.29 million, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $72.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,080,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $465,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.59. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

