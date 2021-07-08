Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.48. CF Industries reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $50.09 on Monday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

