Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.83 Million

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to post sales of $319.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $317.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 506,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

