Brokerages Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.32). INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INMB shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

INMB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,724. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $292.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

