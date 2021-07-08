Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. NetApp posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,468. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

