Brokerages Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Clarivate posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01.

In related news, insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,330,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Roedel acquired 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 in the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

