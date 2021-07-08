Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce $159.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.10 million. Ducommun reported sales of $147.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $656.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.08. 36,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.61. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.78.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

