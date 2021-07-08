Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.70. Shopify posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $7.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $9.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,520.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.14, a P/E/G ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,279.82. Shopify has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,587.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.