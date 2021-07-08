Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Target Price at $96.00

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

AMWD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 118,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,670. American Woodmark has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.25.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 17.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.