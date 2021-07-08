Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price at $40.85

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -45.06. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $71.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,850,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,886,616.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares valued at $4,143,279. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.