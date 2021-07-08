Brokerages Set Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target at $3.34

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 305,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 6.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

