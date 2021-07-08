Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $94.36

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.34. 43,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,527. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

