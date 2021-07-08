Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) PT at $88.00

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.45. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $73.36 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.4463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.30%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.