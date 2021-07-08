Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) PT at $105.00

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Novartis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.35. 2,046,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,000. The company has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novartis has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

