Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) PT at C$22.88

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on OR. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

Shares of OR opened at C$16.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.97. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.39 and a 1-year high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

