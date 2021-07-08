Brokerages Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) PT at $35.22

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $4,689,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 687,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

