Brokerages Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Target Price at $76.34

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.45.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.17. 62,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

