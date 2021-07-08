Brokers Issue Forecasts for Equitable Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2022 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.33.

EQB stock opened at C$136.04 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$66.00 and a 1 year high of C$153.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$139.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.