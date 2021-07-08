Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 156,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,663,900 shares.The stock last traded at $18.92 and had previously closed at $19.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPY shares. Evercore ISI lowered Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,747,000 after buying an additional 17,473,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,567,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,527,000 after purchasing an additional 628,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2,380.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,384,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 207,449.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,329,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

