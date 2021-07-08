Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
RA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 361,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,703. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Read More: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.