Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 415,192 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,192 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $44,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 678,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $337,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

