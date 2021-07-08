Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.31% of Albany International worth $35,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE:AIN opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

AIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.