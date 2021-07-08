Brown Advisory Inc. Has $43.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,669 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $43,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $547,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $158.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $110.32 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

