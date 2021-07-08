Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 84,398 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 84,398 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $36,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTS opened at $272.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $300.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

