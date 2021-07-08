Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 9,034 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $49,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUSA opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.61 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

