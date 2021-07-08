Brown Advisory Securities LLC Invests $211,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 95.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,882.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 50,516 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

NYSE:CMI opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

