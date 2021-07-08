Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $360.95 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $362.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

