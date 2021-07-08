BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.24. 446,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

