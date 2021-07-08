Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Down to $39.12

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.12, but opened at $37.91. Cactus shares last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 4,181 shares traded.

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 2.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

