Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $794,592,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $122,656,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $68,444,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $308.24 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $174.07 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.04. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.