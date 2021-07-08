Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Realty Income by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $1,838,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

