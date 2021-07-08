Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 34,401 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kellogg by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $2,443,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of K opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

