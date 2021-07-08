Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,132 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

