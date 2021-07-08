Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 15,719 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,719 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $332,280,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,195 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after acquiring an additional 946,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

