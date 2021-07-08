Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,847 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Calix were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

