Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 6.6%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.19 and last traded at $40.22. Approximately 11,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,657,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Several analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

