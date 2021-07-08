Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$28.32 and last traded at C$28.52. Approximately 663,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,400,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEED shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.33.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.71. The stock has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.