Capital International Investors Has $61.02 Million Stock Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Capital International Investors raised its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 139.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,911 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.66% of AbCellera Biologics worth $61,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,116,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 966.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $19.00 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $71.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last quarter.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

