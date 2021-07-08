Capital International Investors Sells 218,185 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,185 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Upwork were worth $48,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after purchasing an additional 769,212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,932,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,500,000 after purchasing an additional 415,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,988,000 after purchasing an additional 205,133 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.69 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

