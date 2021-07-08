Capital International Investors Trims Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.21% of SYNNEX worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in SYNNEX by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,633 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNX stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNX. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

