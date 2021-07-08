Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). Cardlytics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,732 shares of company stock worth $6,045,751. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,360,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,550,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $118.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.76. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 2.61.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

