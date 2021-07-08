Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stake Boosted by Selkirk Management LLC

Selkirk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 156.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Cardlytics accounts for 2.1% of Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $225,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,667,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $404,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,751 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.83. 4,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

