CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report sales of $190.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.52 million. CarGurus reported sales of $94.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $753.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.59 million to $783.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $863.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $968.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,671 shares of company stock worth $10,384,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atreides Management LP raised its position in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in CarGurus by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,670,000 after purchasing an additional 380,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $6,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $12,206,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

