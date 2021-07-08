Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. Cascades has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.