Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 53,577 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,000. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Apple by 28.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,579,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $315,554,000 after buying an additional 572,717 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 33,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $144.57 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

