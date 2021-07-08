Caspian (CSP) Trading 16.6% Lower This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $5,528.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00054482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.47 or 0.00858078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005321 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

