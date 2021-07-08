Castleark Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $291.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

